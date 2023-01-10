Ketchikan’s Kiera O’Brien named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Ketchikan’s Kiera O’Brien has been named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:32 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Born and raised in Ketchikan, Kiera O’Brien loved every minute of growing up in the Southeast Alaskan town.

“For me, hiking, fishing, being out in nature — those are some of my favorite things in the world,” she said.

It also made her appreciate where she lived and inspired her to pursue a career in clean energy.

“As everybody in Alaska knows you are just so well acquainted with nature and the way of life,” O’Brien said. “You’re dependent on your environment and so, you naturally notice changes in it when they occur ... and the idea that those resources could be restricted, depleted, not available for future generations is what inspired me to get involved in climate advocacy and renewable energy broadly.”

It was her childhood experience that helped play a role in inspiring O’Brien’s work in the climate sector, which recently put her on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, a title she was not expecting but is honored to be a part of.

“Honestly, I found out about it — I was flying for a work trip, so I had just landed in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a site visit, and saw the coverage on Twitter before I saw the email that I had been chosen for the award,” she said.

O’Brien works specifically with offshore wind and solar energy, but said when it comes to getting involved, opportunities are everywhere.

“I guess my main advice would be if you don’t find the opportunity that you think you can contribute the most in, you should create it yourself,” she said.

Of all places to make a difference, O’Brien said Alaska is ground zero. When she’s not back home in Ketchikan visiting family, O’Brien can be found in Washington, D.C., where she works as a federal public policy representative for TotalEnergies.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GCI is bringing 2gig internet speeds to communities all across Alaska in 2022. The network...
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday evening stabbing that left a man hospitalized.
5th Avenue Mall employee stabbed while trying to stop shoplifter
Alaska State Troopers request that anyone with additional information reach out to them
Man charged with sexually abusing 2 children in Wasilla
Ongoing studies from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are now...
High temps linked to vanishing snow crabs in Bering Sea
The Anchorage Health Department is investigating why a Safety Center employee dumped a man in a...
Health Department investigates man left in the snow by Safety Center Officer

Latest News

Police have released the name of the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson...
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
A small layer of frost covers the insulation of a home's attic in Palmer.
Residents may want to check attics after winter wind storm
Senator Sullivan spoke at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce about his goals for the state of...
Senator Dan Sullivan legislative priorities for 2023
Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday evening stabbing that left a man hospitalized.
5th Avenue Mall employee stabbed while trying to stop shoplifter