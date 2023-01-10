O’Brien out as Alaska Division of Public Assistance director

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Division of Public Assistance director left her position on Monday, according to the Department of Health.

The department confirmed that Shawnda O’Brien is no longer working as the Division of Public Assistance director effective Jan. 9.

Department of Health Communications Director Clinton Bennett said in an email that Deb Etheridge, a former health department employee, will take up the position.

No reason was given for O’Brien’s departure. Bennett said he was unable to comment on personnel matters.

According to Bennett, the department has been mired in a large backlog of state benefits that have affected around 8,000 Alaskan households, leading to delays of three to four months for some families. Social services such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and childcare support have been included in the delays.

Bennett said the work in processing benefits applications continues to be a “top priority” in the health department.

“DPA staff have been working very hard and making progress with the applications,” Bennett said. “The September 2022 application backlog has been cleared and now staff working the oldest applications have moved on to the next month.”

