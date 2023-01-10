Residents may want to check attics after winter wind storm

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter wind storm blew through the Matanuska-Susitna Valley after back-to-back snowstorms blanketed the southcentral region of the state, creating large snow drifts up to two stories high. This prompted officials to remind residents to clear exhaust vents around homes and tidy up access to natural gas meters.

But there’s another area of a house — usually out of sight and out of mind — that might be worth checking: the attic. According to Jess Hall, the vice president of Hall Quality Homes in Palmer, there are two ways for snow to get inside an attic — both of which are rather uncommon.

The first way is when a wind-driven event blows loose snow through the ridge or gable vents of a home, and there’s an easy way to tell.

“If it’s windblown snow, you’re going to see piles of snow in the attic,” Hall said.

Ridge and gable vents must remain open year-round to protect the structural integrity of a home's roof. (AKNS)

According to Hall, large amounts of windblown snow can create possible problems when temperatures climb back up in the spring. The snow will melt, causing water to potentially leak through any penetration in the vapor barrier of a ceiling, such as through light fixtures.

But how much snow is a concerning amount? Hall said it’s incredibly rare to see, but if an attic does have snow piles of 2 to 3 feet, residents may want to consider trying to shovel it out.

The other instance of snow getting into an attic can best be described as an anomaly in weather patterns.

“If it’s an even layer covering the entire attic then it’s probably not from the wind, it’s probably another phenomenon where we have moisture in the air, and then we get a sudden drop in temperature, and that moisture — what we call humidity — will freeze on the plywood of the attic,” Hall said. “As it warms up that frost will get heavy, and then it will fall down onto the insulation in the attic and look like a blanket of snow.”

This situation is far less concerning.

“The frost stuff — I’ve never seen any long-term problems from it,” Hall said. “Typically it will evaporate out.”

Either way, there are no real preventative measures that can be taken. Vents need to stay open to protect the structural integrity of the roof.

Ultimately, it’s up to the homeowner’s discretion whether to remove any snow that may have drifted into this space of a dwelling. However, given the amount of snow that blew through the Mat-Su area during the last round of winds, property owners might want to consider taking a look so there are no surprises come spring.

