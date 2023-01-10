Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dead at 18, family says

Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship in 2021.
Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship in 2021.(Facebook/Chatri Sityodtong via HawaiiNewsNow)
By Kyle Chinen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:49 AM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Rising mixed martial arts star Victoria Lee has died at the age of 18, according to her family.

Lee came from a family with a rich history of MMA – her sister Angela Lee and brother Christian Lee are both ONE MMA world champions.

In an Instagram post, Angela Lee confirmed her sister’s death, saying Victoria Lee died on Dec. 26.

“We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same,” Angela Lee wrote in her post.

A cause of death has not been given.

Angela Lee ended the post, writing, “And please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know.”

Victoria Lee, who is from Hawaii, made her professional MMA debut in February 2021 with a submission win over Sunisa Srisen and went on to gain more wins in July and September of that year.

Like her older siblings, Victoria Lee was also signed to ONE Championships.

Before turning pro, Victoria Lee was an accomplished martial artist at the junior level. She was a two-time Hawaiian pankration junior world champion, a Hawaii State wrestling champion and an IMMAF junior world champion.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday evening stabbing that left a man hospitalized.
5th Avenue Mall employee stabbed while trying to stop shoplifter
GCI is bringing 2gig internet speeds to communities all across Alaska in 2022. The network...
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
Police have released the name of the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson...
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
Anchorage police report that one man was arrested for numerous charges on Friday after stealing...
Anchorage police arrest, charge man accused of fleeing in stolen car after theft
In this photo made available by NASA, the space shuttle Challenger launches the Earth Radiation...
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

Latest News

Doctors are calling it “a remarkable recovery.”
UC Health: Hamlin now back in Buffalo
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, walks from the House floor on Capitol Hill,...
House Republicans to launch investigations into FBI, China
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out Burger expanding to Tennessee in 2026