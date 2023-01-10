Sen. Sullivan sets legislative priorities for 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sen. Dan Sullivan announced a slew of legislative priorities on Monday, speaking as a special guest of the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce at the Dena’ina Center.

Federal regulations targeting Alaska, according to Sullivan, threaten ongoing economic projects and the economic health of the state. He counts 41 Alaska-specific executive orders, issued by President Joe Biden, as major constraints on legislation and the future of the state.

“They’re almost all meant to shut down our economy, shut down resource development opportunities, shut down access to federal lands,“ Sullivan said. “And to be honest it’s been a real frustration, I’ve demanded a meeting with the president himself, haven’t gotten that yet but we’ve gone to the White House, and said, ‘Look, what are you doing?’ This is a war on Alaska working families, and it hurts our economy, certainly, but it hurts our country.”

Sullivan also spoke about the subject of border security in the wake of President Biden’s visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“When I’m asked, ‘Well, wait, Alaska’s thousands of miles away from the southern border, why should we care?’ We should care because it undermines our national security, but I’ll tell you this, it undermines this issue of drug addiction,” Sullivan said. “Over 90% of all the fentanyl coming into America, comes across the border, and right now Alaska is having a real uptick in fentanyl overdoses ― that is from Mexico and China. "

Sullivan says internal changes such as the Force Design 2030, released by Commandant David Berger, can figure into Alaska’s military buildup and foster economic growth in the state, in addition to the National Defense Authorization Act for the FY 2023.

“As a Marine colonel, I’ve been very focused on the Marine Corps’ force design, which is a very strategic revamping of the Marine Corps’ structure and force design,” Sullivan remarked. “I’ve also been pushing hard to get Marines up here to do more training, which they are, but to get Marines permanently stationed here. We’re not there yet, but as your senator and as a colonel in the Marines, I’m going to keep working that.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.