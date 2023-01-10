Sen. Sullivan sets legislative priorities for 2023

National security and sustainable resource development dominated the discussion
The Senator also spoke about social issues in Alaska, and his commitment to reducing sexual assault and violence, as well as the youth mental health crisis
By Elena Symmes
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:15 AM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sen. Dan Sullivan announced a slew of legislative priorities on Monday, speaking as a special guest of the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce at the Dena’ina Center.

Federal regulations targeting Alaska, according to Sullivan, threaten ongoing economic projects and the economic health of the state. He counts 41 Alaska-specific executive orders, issued by President Joe Biden, as major constraints on legislation and the future of the state.

“They’re almost all meant to shut down our economy, shut down resource development opportunities, shut down access to federal lands,“ Sullivan said. “And to be honest it’s been a real frustration, I’ve demanded a meeting with the president himself, haven’t gotten that yet but we’ve gone to the White House, and said, ‘Look, what are you doing?’ This is a war on Alaska working families, and it hurts our economy, certainly, but it hurts our country.”

Sullivan also spoke about the subject of border security in the wake of President Biden’s visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“When I’m asked, ‘Well, wait, Alaska’s thousands of miles away from the southern border, why should we care?’ We should care because it undermines our national security, but I’ll tell you this, it undermines this issue of drug addiction,” Sullivan said. “Over 90% of all the fentanyl coming into America, comes across the border, and right now Alaska is having a real uptick in fentanyl overdoses ― that is from Mexico and China. "

Sullivan says internal changes such as the Force Design 2030, released by Commandant David Berger, can figure into Alaska’s military buildup and foster economic growth in the state, in addition to the National Defense Authorization Act for the FY 2023.

“As a Marine colonel, I’ve been very focused on the Marine Corps’ force design, which is a very strategic revamping of the Marine Corps’ structure and force design,” Sullivan remarked. “I’ve also been pushing hard to get Marines up here to do more training, which they are, but to get Marines permanently stationed here. We’re not there yet, but as your senator and as a colonel in the Marines, I’m going to keep working that.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday evening stabbing that left a man hospitalized.
5th Avenue Mall employee stabbed while trying to stop shoplifter
GCI is bringing 2gig internet speeds to communities all across Alaska in 2022. The network...
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
Police have released the name of the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson...
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
Anchorage police report that one man was arrested for numerous charges on Friday after stealing...
Anchorage police arrest, charge man accused of fleeing in stolen car after theft
In this photo made available by NASA, the space shuttle Challenger launches the Earth Radiation...
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

Latest News

Anchorage Democrat meets residency rules, judge says
Anchorage School Board considers changing school start times
Anchorage School Board considers changing school start times
Anchorage School District bus
Anchorage School Board considers changing school start times
The advertisement Kawerak released concerning SNAP benefit delays.
Kawerak Inc. assists tribal members affected by SNAP delays