Warmer weather set to take hold across parts of Alaska

Temperatures across Southcentral will remain 5 to 10 degrees above average
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:59 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For nearly 2 weeks, much of the state has been dealing with seemingly quiet conditions. Outside of passing snow showers across parts of the state, areas of blowing snow and wind chills as low as -40, not much has occurred. One could consider this a nice stretch of weather, following the wild and record breaking end to 2022 that we saw.

One important note is our dwindling snowpack. While we’re still sitting with a healthy snowpack around 2 feet, we have seen nearly a foot reduction due in large part to winds that have swept through the region since the latter half of December and the warmer weather we saw as we welcomed in 2023. This warmer weather will continue to be the headline for not only Southcentral but much of the Southern Mainland and into parts of the Interior.

While the stormy and active weather pattern remains to our south over the open Pacific Ocean, we are managing to see some areas of low pressure move into the Gulf of Alaska. One area of low pressure continues to keep light snow and areas of blowing snow impacting parts of Southwest Alaska. Dillingham could see up to 3 inches of snow from this system before it departs to the northwest. Southcentral is also seeing snow and areas of wintry mix, as the active weather for the region remains fixated on the gulf coast. It’s this stretch of active weather that will continue to lead to unsafe conditions in avalanche terrain. While the lower elevations are seeing a low threat for avalanches, there is enough snow in the higher elevations that should an avalanche be triggered it will make it to the lower elevations. Not only will we continue to see this remain an issue during this time period, but with warm weather remaining in the forecast it will slow down just how long it takes the snowpack to stablize.

While we look to remain largely dry and warm the rest of this week for inland regions, there is a slight chance for snow today into Wednesday. Nothing signficiant can be expected, but it’s possible we could see up to half an inch of snow into Wednesday morning. It’s been well over 3 weeks since Anchorage last recorded an inch of snow or more and it’s possible we continue that streak thorugh the end of the month. The previous longest streak was December 21, 2020 to February 1, 2021.

With the warmer than normal weather expected, remember to remain safe anytime you head out in the backcountry.

Have a safe and happy Tuesday!

