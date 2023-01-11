Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers might not be able to get a certain staple on their grocery list as of late, with shelves in the egg sections of stores bare.

A recent wave in the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak hit a commercial facility in Washington on Dec. 14, leading to the loss of over 1 million chickens. Alaska Division of Agriculture Interim Director Mia Kirk said that this greatly affected Alaska’s supply of imported eggs.

“A majority of the eggs that we import into Alaska are from Washington and the Pacific Northwest,” Kirk said. “I would imagine that this is just not an Alaska issue, that it’s probably a nationwide issue.”

While stores struggle to keep shelves stocked, business has been good for Don Dyer, owner of Polaris Farm and hatchery in Palmer.

“I was already sold out, even before the egg shortage I was selling everything I had,” Dyer said in regard to the eggs he sells. “In fact, I’m increasing my flock by almost 500% this next year.”

Dyer has been a commercial poultry farmer in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough for nearly a decade. On top of supplying eggs to local stands like Bushes Bunches and a few stores in Anchorage, he also sells chickens. Business has been so good, in fact, he plans to build a bigger facility this year to house the extra birds.

“My sales on baby chicks is just through the roof right now,” Dyer said. “I’ll be there to meet the demand, but at this point, it just takes a long run to do it.”

Dyer has not experienced any outbreak of avian influenza on his farm. He said he has biosecurity measures in place and the farm’s location in the Butte doesn’t see a lot of migrating wild birds.

That hasn’t been the case for other areas in the Valley. Sheila Pontier, who runs the Alaska Potbelly Pigs Rescue in Wasilla, lost her flock to the disease in late November.

According to the Alaska State Veterinarian, Dr. Robert Gerlach, U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows that over 43 million egg-laying chickens have been lost in the U.S. since the outbreak began in the early spring of last year.

“Speaking to our federal supervisors that work in livestock and poultry division for USDA, they’re hoping that this is nearing its peak as long as there’s no more facilities impacted or affected by avian flu,” Kirk said.

But according to local poultry farmers like Dyer, even if the outbreak ended tomorrow it might still be a while before the commercial industry can recover.

“It is about a seven- to eight-month process to go from an egg to a chicken that will actually produce,” Dyer said. “So this shortage is going to be, you know, at least seven or eight months.”

Furthermore, for him, the situation serves as a good example of the importance of supporting local food growers in the state to promote food security.

“Buying local is really the key to creating the infrastructure and the market economy for local-grown product and having a stable food system,” Dyer said.

