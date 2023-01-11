Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in residency case

How to download the Alaska's News Source streaming apps
By Becky Bohrer
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:29 AM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Republican who lost an Anchorage House race in November has appealed a judge’s ruling that found that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong met residency requirements to take office and accepted Armstrong as the winner.

Related: Anchorage Democrat meets residency rules, judge says

Republican Liz Vazquez and four others filed an appeal of Superior Court Judge Herman Walker Jr.’s decision on Tuesday.

The Alaska Supreme Court plans to hear arguments on Friday. Walker issued his ruling Monday, after hearing the case in late December.

The new Legislature convenes next week.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage School District bus
Anchorage School Board considers changing school start times
Police have released the name of the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson...
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday evening stabbing that left a man hospitalized.
5th Avenue Mall employee stabbed while trying to stop shoplifter
Shawnda O'Brien
O’Brien out as Alaska Division of Public Assistance director
Fish and Game is warning people moose are stressed and could be aggressive
Fish and Game warns of aggressive moose after dog is killed

Latest News

Hot topics dominate first Anchorage Assembly meeting of 2023
Hot topics dominate first Anchorage Assembly meeting of 2023
Republicans flex their new House majority as they appoint new chairs of committees
Republicans flex their new House majority with new committee chairs
Anchorage Democrat meets residency rules, judge says
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was officially inaugurated to her second term in office,...
Noem, other statewide officials sworn into office