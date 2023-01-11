Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in residency case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Republican who lost an Anchorage House race in November has appealed a judge’s ruling that found that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong met residency requirements to take office and accepted Armstrong as the winner.

Republican Liz Vazquez and four others filed an appeal of Superior Court Judge Herman Walker Jr.’s decision on Tuesday.

The Alaska Supreme Court plans to hear arguments on Friday. Walker issued his ruling Monday, after hearing the case in late December.

The new Legislature convenes next week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.