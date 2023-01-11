Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf

An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be part wolf.(Potter League for Animals)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:45 AM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Rhode Island said it has received multiple applications to adopt a unique dog currently in its care.

According to the Potter League for Animals, Zeus needs an adoptive family and one that lives in an area that allows hybrid animals.

Representatives with the shelter said Zeus has a look of a wolf hybrid because he most likely is. The team said they believe Zeus is a third German shepherd, husky and wolf.

The shelter shared that the animal’s previous owner surrendered him due to a personal change of circumstances. That owner confirmed Zeus’ breed, but the shelter said it is in the process of obtaining DNA to confirm.

The Potter League for Animals said Zeus is incredibly affectionate, silly and loves to be pet. However, it is illegal to privately own such an animal in Rhode Island and the surrounding states.

Additionally, representatives said Zeus has a medical condition making him prone to seizures, something that is managed by medication.

Zeus has lived with other dogs, cats, kids, and has mostly been an indoor dog.

The shelter said it is currently working its way through the multiple applications and reviewing the best match for Zeus.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage School District bus
Anchorage School Board considers changing school start times
Police have released the name of the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson...
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday evening stabbing that left a man hospitalized.
5th Avenue Mall employee stabbed while trying to stop shoplifter
Shawnda O'Brien
O’Brien out as Alaska Division of Public Assistance director
Fish and Game is warning people moose are stressed and could be aggressive
Fish and Game warns of aggressive moose after dog is killed

Latest News

President Joe Biden, leaves Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
More storms are expected in California over the next week, as residents struggle to clean up...
Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in residency case
Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in residency case