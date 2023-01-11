Avalanche danger remains considerable as active weather impacts Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow has been falling through the night for parts of Southcentral, with heavier precipitation occurring across parts of Prince William Sound. While light accumulation will be likely for most locations, areas near Valdez and Thompson Pass could see u to 5 inches of snow, before the moisture comes to an end.

With the active weather remaining fixated over the Gulf of Alaska, the avalanche danger remains unchanged. While lower elevations have seen a lower risk for avalanches, it’s the higher elevations that pose a problems. The combination of winds, recent snow and an unstable snowpack could lead to a big avalanche, should one trigger. The potential is there in the higher elevations that a big avalanche could bring the entire snowpack down to the surface. For that reason, the avalanche danger remains considerable above 2500 feet. Always practice caution and use avalanche knowledge if you are traveling in the backcountry.

As the snow comes to an end, we’ll see a break in the clouds. Afternoon highs today will stay in the 20s and 30s, with abnormally warm weather sticking around through the rest of the week.

Outside of Southcentral, areas of wintry mix and warm conditions continue to impact Southeast. It’s looking more and more likely, this weather pattern will remain largely unchanged for at least the next week.

The biggest winter alerts statewide are affecting the Slope. Gusty winds up to 50 mph could lead to whiteout conditions at times for areas west of Utqiagvik, while areas east of the city will see blowing snow and reduced visiblity.

Stay safe and enjoy your Wednesday!

