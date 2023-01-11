Rocket launch at Pacific Spaceport Complex suffers failure, crashes after liftoff

By Shannon Cole
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - A rocket launch at the Pacific Spaceport Complex - Alaska on Kodiak Island suffered a critical failure on Tuesday afternoon and crashed shortly after launch.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the area where the Pacific Spaceport Complex - Alaska is located, and captured video of the event showing thick, dark smoke rising from the complex’s grounds.

According to a representative of aerospace company ABL Space Systems, an RS1 rocket manufactured by their company was involved in today’s crash, but no on-the-ground personnel at the facility were injured.

“We can confirm that all personnel are safe,” ABL Space Systems representative Emily Perkins-Rock said. “The mission update we have right now is that after liftoff, RS1 suffered an anomaly. The team is working through our anomaly response procedures in coordination with PSCA and the FAA. This is not the outcome we were hoping for today, but one that we prepared for. We’ll revert with additional information when it becomes available.”

The RS1 rocket, according to the ABL Space Systems website, is designed to use less infrastructure than other rocket launching methods and is powered by RP-1 or Jet-A fuels. According to ABL, the company has an agreement with Alaska Aerospace Corporation for the launch of RS1 rockets from the Kodiak facility.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday evening stabbing that left a man hospitalized.
5th Avenue Mall employee stabbed while trying to stop shoplifter
Police have released the name of the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson...
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
GCI is bringing 2gig internet speeds to communities all across Alaska in 2022. The network...
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
Anchorage police report that one man was arrested for numerous charges on Friday after stealing...
Anchorage police arrest, charge man accused of fleeing in stolen car after theft
Anchorage School District bus
Anchorage School Board considers changing school start times

Latest News

Alaska saw, for the second year in a row, a population growth. In the fiscal year 2022, the...
Alaska sees 2nd year of population growth in a row
Avian flu outbreak causing egg shortage in the state
Shawnda O'Brien
O’Brien out as Alaska Division of Public Assistance director
Deb Etheridge was appointed as the new Director of the Alaska Division of Public Assistance on...
New Director appointed to the Division of Public Assistance