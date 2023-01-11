Snow and rain for southern Alaska

Blizzard conditions and blowing snow north
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:55 PM AKST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small area of low pressure will move north along the west coast overnight, bringing snow and gusty winds.

Winter Weather Advisories over the Bering Strait to Seward Peninsula are in effect through Wednesday morning. A Blizzard Warning is in place for the western side of the northern coast with wind gusts to 55 mph, with an advisory to the east for winds to 45 mph and blowing snow.

Areas of Southcentral Alaska will get to see snow, perhaps some rain mixing in as a front pushes through the region. It has been a mix of rain and snow for parts of the southern Kenai Peninsula to Prince William Sound.

But Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will likely see the least impact with snowfall of an inch or so.

The hot spot was Hydaburg at 46 degrees and the cold spot was Gulkana at 20 below zero.

