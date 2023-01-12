Blizzard warnings remain through Friday for Northern Alaska

Winds up to 50 mph will lead to lower visibility through the day
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:01 AM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While much of Alaska continues to see fairly quiet conditions, the winds continue to roar for areas of the North Slope.

The entire Arctic coastline remains under either a blizzard warning or winter weather advisory through Friday, as strong winds will lead to blowing snow and dangerous wind chills. Wind chill readings this morning have been as low as minus-40 below in some spots, with frostbite possible in 10 minutes for any exposed skin. While winds will slowly die down into the evening hours, expect visibility issues to remain a concern through at least Friday afternoon.

The rest of the state will see a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. While some isolated to scattered snow showers can’t be ruled out, the best potential for any falling precipitation will stay over open waters. Parts of the Aleutians, Western, Southcentral and Southeast Alaska will be the areas primarily affected by any precipitation. For Southcentral as a whole, we can expect to see stray flurries or light snow showers into the afternoon hours. While inland areas will primarily stay dry, any moisture streaming in over the Chugach Mountains has the potential to bring a brief shot of light snow, with little to no accumulation likely.

Southeast will see the best shot for daily rounds of wintry weather. As moisture continues to stream in from the south, we’ll hold onto areas of wintry mix and highs in the 30s and 40s. This chance for wintry weather will stick around through the weekend and into next week.

While no significant weather looks to impact much of the state, there is a chance Anchorage and surrounding areas could see another round of snow and wintry mix Sunday into Monday. It is possible we could see some minor accumulation, but for now, expect the quiet and mild weather to remain into the weekend.

Have a safe and wonderful Thursday!

