Colony’s Jack Nash named 2022-23 football Gatorade Player of the Year

By Austin Sjong
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:19 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Colony High School junior Jack Nash excelled on both sides of the ball with over 2,600 total yards and a state-best 12 interceptions to help him with the 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year for football.

Nash said in an interview that winning state was the main goal this year — which Colony did, winning their first D1 State Championship ever — and that winning the Gatorade Player of the Year is just icing on the cake.

“They emailed my dad and he ended up calling me at like four in the morning before work,” Nash said. “He’s like ‘wake up, blah blah, I just want to congratulate you on winning Gatorade Player of the Year’ and I was like ‘oh wow.’”

Nash beat out two senior standouts in Niko Alailefaleula of the Bartlett Golden Bears and Jarrell Williams of the Juneau Huskies. Both Alailefaleula and Williams could make a strong case, but what they don’t have is that state championship ring that Nash helped Colony win with his big play in the final moments of the state championship game.

Previous: Athlete of the Week: Colony football’s quarterback Jack Nash

“Niko is a great athlete, so I wouldn’t have been surprised if he would have won either or Jarrell from Juneau,” Nash said. “I wasn’t really celebrating until it happened.”

This is the third time in the 38-year history of the Gatorade Player of the Year honor that a Colony football player has won the award. According to Gatorade, every Player of the Year receives a grant to give to one of Gatorade’s social impact partners, supporting Gatorade’s ambition to fuel the future of the sport. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants distributed over $3.5 million to more than1,300 organizations.

Nash has his incredible play on the offensive and defensive side of the ball to thank for the honor, but just because he was the leading Knight for Colony, he knows he had an army behind him.

“I would say Gatorade Player of the Year is obviously a great personal achievement but I would not be able to do any of it without the team of the linemen blocking for quarterback, receivers catching the ball or good D ends, good D tackles chasing that quarterback, throwing up those walls so I can go get an interception on them,” Nash said. “So, definitely a personal achievement but also I’d say a team achievement too.”

Nash isn’t going to play basketball this year and is focusing purely on football with a few camps coming in the winter. He is just a junior and says that the only thing cooler than winning the first D1 state football championship in Colony history would be going back to back. Nash and his team will try to accomplish the repeat to cap off his senior season, which will start next school year.

