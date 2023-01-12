Custodian accidentally shoots himself at elementary school, police say

A custodian at a Kentucky elementary school accidentally shot himself while working at the school Tuesday night, according to police. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM AKST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A custodian at a Kentucky elementary school accidentally shot himself while working at the school Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said the second-shift custodian at Stanford Elementary School in Lincoln County accidentally shot himself when he was there after school hours, around 11 p.m.

Police said evidence of what happened was discovered Wednesday morning, leading to a large police response at the school.

Officers were called to the school when someone found blood leading from a staff break room to the parking lot. The building was searched, and investigation revealed the custodian accidentally shot himself hours before and then left the building.

Officials are not releasing the man’s name but said the case remains active with potential charges pending. It’s unclear why the custodian had a gun or how the shooting occurred.

The custodian has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He has also since resigned from the school.

Police stayed at the school throughout the day on Wednesday while classes resumed as normal. That police presence was unsettling to some parents.

“A lot of police cars. Normally there is just one sitting in front of the school. But there were definitely way more this morning,” parent Autumn Morgan said of the scene at school. “There were Facebook posts, and rumors spread faster than they should have. I knew they [the students] were safe. But then you have that funny feeling in your belly as well.”

Police want to stress that the building is safe and there was never any threat to students or staff members. No one else was involved.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rocket crashed shortly after launch at the Pacific Spaceport Complex - Alaska, located on...
Rocket launch at Pacific Spaceport Complex suffers failure, crashes after liftoff
Puoch Thuok Puoch
Accused serial rapist in Nebraska has ties to Alaska
Fish and Game is warning people moose are stressed and could be aggressive
Fish and Game warns of aggressive moose after dog is killed
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
Avian flu outbreak causing egg shortage in Alaska
Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys sedition trial opens 2 years after Jan. 6 riot
FILE - Defense Secretary Ash Carter is shown in this file photo. President Joe Biden and past...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks; Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service
President Joe Biden responds to the report of a small number of classified documents found at...
Biden discusses classified documents found at his residence
FILE - The building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the...
In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’