Military personnel shred slopes during Military Monday

Inside the Gates
Monday marked the first Military Monday of the season at Alyeska Resort.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:05 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Over 800 military personnel spent the day locking into snowboards and freestyling down the slopes in Girdwood.

“They come for free, ride the lifts for free, and pretty much all you do is just snowboard, ski, anything you do, and have so much fun,” U.S. Air Force Airman Roman Garay said.

Every second week of January, as well as every first Monday of the month through April, Alyeska allows for active duty, retired military personnel and their families to shred down the slopes for free.

“Get them outside, get them recreating, and enjoying the mountains here in Alaska,” Alyeska Marketing Director Ben Napolitano said.

The promotion gives military folks a day to ditch the camo and click into their ski gear.

“We can all be down here together,” Alaska Air Guard Lt. Col. Patrick McBride said. “Whether you’re from here or you’re new to Alaska, we can all kind of experience the sport together.”

The event also allows them to step into a different pair of boots for the day and experience what Alaska has to offer off of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

“You get a new talent, a new hobby,” Garay said. “That way you don’t stay so much out in the base, not in your room, got to get out. Do more activities outside and outdoors.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

