Nonverbal teen given tools needed to contact 911 digitally

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It was love at first sight when Judy Edwards first held her son Eric when he was eight months old. After she and her husband fostered him for a while, there was never a doubt in their mind when it came to signing adoption papers.

“We don’t look alike, but he’s been my son in every way,” Edwards said.

Eric is extraordinarily special in more ways than one. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy, the now 15-year-old is bright, handsome, and funny. He’s nonverbal, but is able to communicate his needs through an assisted technology device called Tobii Dynavox.

A Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District homebound teacher and speech pathologist do school lessons with Eric using his eye gaze assistive technology device. (AKNS)

Edwards’ husband passed away from colon cancer when Eric was only 5 years old. While she does have a large network of loving helpers — pathologists, therapists, aides, and homebound teachers — the pair do live alone in their house off Palmer-Fishhook Rd.

It hasn’t been unmanageable for Edwards, but a recent situation raised an important question: if something happened to her, how could Eric contact 911?

Edwards uses a lift system that runs between Eric’s bedroom and bathroom to get her son around the house. A few months ago, she had him in the sling of the lift when something happened.

“Different things will set his body off and he went into, really, this big extension process, and I was afraid that he was going to fall out of the sling,” Edwards said. “He’s hanging here, I’m half holding him, he’s half in and out of the sling, and I’m trying to figure out what I’m gonna do.”

With her hands holding up her son, and her phone in another room, Edwards tried using a voice-controlled Amazon device to call for help.

“I asked Alexa to call 911. Alexa won’t call 911,” Edwards said.

Thankfully, she was able to get Eric down from the sling without any incident but was disturbed by how helpless she was at that moment. She made a call to the Mat-Com Dispatch center in Wasilla to explain what had happened. It was then she met the center’s Communications Manager, Jacob Butcher.

“We, in turn, invited her and Eric to come visit Mat-Com Dispatch to meet the crew, get a good wrap on the different technologies and options that are out there,” Butcher stated. “We got to give them a good explanation as to how call processing happens.”

Ultimately, a solution was identified through utilizing Eric’s Dynavox by preprogramming general information — such as his home address and phone number — as well as key phrases like “please call an ambulance” and “I need you to send help quickly.”

Eric has had a few practice calls to the dispatch center, working towards using the first phrase, “My name is Eric Edwards and I am nonverbal” so dispatchers know how to proceed. It’s a work in progress, but a step in the right direction to ensure that Eric can independently call for help should the need arise.

“Primary function of government is to provide emergency services and public safety services for its community members,” Butcher said. “We’re a very big proponent of giving options that provide everybody access to the emergency services.”

For Edwards, it’s a sense of relief knowing that Eric now has the capability and tools he would need to make such a phone call.

“If I’m on the floor, I’m not worried about somebody coming to help me. I’m worried about somebody coming in to help Eric,” Edwards said. “I want him to have as much independence, and I want him to have as much happiness as he’s given to others — especially to me.”

