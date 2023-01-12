State legislators set eyes on fiscal policy and elections

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three Alaska lawmakers have already filed bills to repeal ranked choice voting in the upcoming legislative session.

Rep. George Rauscher of Wasilla is a proponent of replacing ranked choice voting by returning to the previous system in which voters mark the ballot for only one option per ballot item. He says that the bill he filed originated from constituent feedback after the Nov. 2022 general election.

“Hundreds of people in the state of Alaska that have contacted me with complaints. It’s been pretty overwhelming,” Rep. Rauscher said. “They’re worried about not filling it out correctly, whether they’ve helped or hurt their candidate by not ranking — or ranking them wrong — not understanding how to rank them, as far as the columns that are structured on the ballot themselves.”

Senate President Gary Stevens took another view on ranked choice and the Department of Elections.

“The department did a great job explaining it, so that most people knew what they were doing when they went to the polls.” According to Sen. Stevens, “There were some people who said they were confused, but really it was a fairly simple thing.”

However, Rep. Rauscher said that, “Most just want to vote for the candidate of choice.”

Alaskans for Better Elections declined to comment on the proposed legislation. They released a statement in favor of retaining the ranked choice system, reiterating statistics from a poll conducted in 2022.

“Alaskan voters are independent and the system allows them to vote their conscience,” the statement read. “Voters had more choices, found ranked choice voting simple, and successfully ranked their preferences.”

A second major change is a proposed spending cap, and it is poised to gain a broad base of support. Senator-elect James Kaufman, previously in the House of Representatives for District 28, believes the reform will inspire much-needed “quality control” in state spending.

“Alaska has a boom and bust economy, but unfortunately, we tend to have boom and bust spending, and that creates a vicious cycle. So I’m trying to introduce better management processes on how we decide how much to spend, " Kaufman said.

Kaufman cautions against equating the proposed spending cap to steep cuts.

“A control mechanism doesn’t have to be a cut, and this certainly isn’t. And we don’t need to,” Kaufman said.

Sen. Stevens indicated his early support for the new cap proposal, believing the one currently in place is too high to be helpful.

“Unfortunately, the cap we have has not really working well. I think it certainly should be talked about, I’m glad James has introduced that bill,” Stevens said. “And we’ll have public hearings on it, and various committees have a chance to hear from experts, people who tried this in other states.”

The 33rd Legislative Session will begin on Jan. 17.

