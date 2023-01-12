Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska.

Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain.

Because of the snow that did fall over mountains and passes, avalanche conditions in Turnagain Pass and the mountains of the western Kenai Peninsula are considerable in the higher elevations above 2,500 feet, according to the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center.

Warnings for blizzard conditions are in place over the western Arctic Coast, as wind gusts of 50-55 mph will continue overnight and into Thursday. An advisory encompasses the eastern Beaufort Sea Coast for the same winter weather. An area of low pressure pushing north is responsible.

Southeast Alaska will see a storm Thursday and Friday, with remnants of that storm making it into parts of Southcentral into the weekend.

The hot spot was Hydaburg at 48 degrees and the cold spot was Gulkana at 23 below zero.

