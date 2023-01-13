2023 MOA Property Appraisal Annual Valuation Report released

Property values within the Municipality of Anchorage went up in 2022, but there are few options for buyers
By Lex Yelverton
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:17 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly held a work session on Thursday to review the Municipality’s 2023 Property Appraisal Annual Valuation Report. Many homeowners will be happy to know, trends in the Anchorage area show that property value is continuing to increase.

“Single family homes, we are on average, increasing by about 2 percent, duplex/triplex about two and a half percent, condos are increasing a little bit more at 3.7, and then land we’re keeping pretty flat this year,” Municipality Assessor Jack Gadamus said.

The report shows that single family homes have varied increases based on assembly district, with Downtown increasing 1.3 percent, Eagle River/Chugiak increasing 2.1 percent, West Anchorage increasing 2 percent, Midtown increasing 1.8 percent, East Anchorage increasing 1.2 percent, and South Anchorage increasing 2.8 percent.

Gadamus said the average sale price for properties has been increasing by 6 or 7 percent, but this year they are taking a cautious approach calculating trends due to a lack of available data. Only about 1,100 home listings were tracked in 2022, and nearly 3,400 sales were recorded in 2022. The average assessed value to average sale price ratio was steady at 96 percent.

Gadamus believes there’s something that’s driving all of this.

“So supply, we still have little new construction. So this last year — if you look year over year over the last 5 years — residential construction hasn’t been that big,” Gadamus said.

Low supply causes high demand, even on homes that are for rent rather than sale. On average, Anchorage rents increase by 14 percent every year.

2023 valuation notice a.k.a. green cards.
2023 valuation notice a.k.a. green cards.(Municipal Assessors Office)

“A lot of that will have upward influences on prices, but then we also have reduced purchasing power now as well. Interest rates are on the rise, I think that’s on a lot of people’s attention. We also have inflation that’s on people’s mind as well,” Gadamus said.

Gadamus emphasized he’s had his own struggles with his experience looking for a home in the past year, in part due to the “slim pickings” of available options for those wishing to purchase a home.

The Municipality also says property valuation notices — commonly referred to as green cards — are going to look different this year.

Due to supply chain issues, the annual valuation notices will be printed on white paper this year. This year homeowners will receive a white paper with a green stripe at the top of the card. However, the paper color is the only change in regards to these notices: all processes, including the appeal process, will remain the same.

The report is good news to municipal officials.

“It’s encouraging to see the growth in property values — as that generally means homeowners have a larger share of equity in their home,” Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said. “It’s our goal to build 300 housing units city wide, per year... We want to create an environment that fosters development and increased private property ownership.”

Property owners who have questions about their assessed value can visit the Municipal Assessor’s office, located on the third floor of City Hall, or call 907-343-6500.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'It's a damn roller coaster. It's a freaking nightmare'--Alaskan mother wants justice after...
‘It’s just a damn roller coaster. It’s a freaking nightmare’: Alaskan mother wants justice after daughter’s death in treatment center Outside
Puoch Thuok Puoch
Accused serial rapist in Nebraska has ties to Alaska
A rocket crashed shortly after launch at the Pacific Spaceport Complex - Alaska, located on...
Rocket launch at Pacific Spaceport Complex suffers failure, crashes after liftoff
Fish and Game is warning people moose are stressed and could be aggressive
Fish and Game warns of aggressive moose after dog is killed
Avian flu outbreak causing egg shortage in Alaska
Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48

Latest News

Anchorage property values on the rise
Anchorage property values on the rise
The Dunleavy Administration wants the state to make money from "carbon sequestration", but...
Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed.
An undated image of the Anchorage skyline.
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will make first Alaska visit
Assembly Chair LaFrance says administration illegally approved sole-source contracts
Anchorage officials scrutinize allegations of Mayor Bronson’s illegal activities