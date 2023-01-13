Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.(Source: NCMEC)
By KEN MILLER
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:02 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two people have now been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl whose 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside by a postal worker, state investigators said Friday.

Arizona authorities arrested 36-year-old Ivon Adams on Thursday, and he is being held in the Maricopa County jail in Phoenix pending extradition to Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Authorities earlier arrested Alysia Adams, 31, on two counts of child neglect, the bureau said in a statement late Thursday. Alysia Adams, who the OSBI said is married to Ivon Adams, remained jailed in Oklahoma’s Caddo County on Friday.

The bureau released no further details about the arrests. It was not known if either Adams had an attorney to comment on their behalf.

A volunteer searcher says there is a reward for information on Athena Brownfield. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

A bureau spokesperson did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday. The arrests are related to the search for Athena, who was reported missing Tuesday in Cyril, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City, the bureau said.

The postal carrier found Athena’s sister wandering alone outside Adams’ home Monday afternoon and alerted Cyril police. Authorities then determined that Athena was missing.

The girls had been in the care of Adams and her husband, and Athena’s sister was taken into protective custody, the bureau said Wednesday.

Authorities said they believe Athena was wearing a hoodie with a butterfly design when she disappeared.

The bureau said it was working with other law enforcement agencies and volunteers in the search, which included a helicopter, boats, all-terrain vehicles, a specially trained ground team, and a review of surveillance video from around Cyril.

The city of Cyril has also suspended trash service as investigators search for clues.

The bureau said agents were following up on tips coming from Oklahoma and other states.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'It's a damn roller coaster. It's a freaking nightmare'--Alaskan mother wants justice after...
‘It’s just a damn roller coaster. It’s a freaking nightmare’: Alaskan mother wants justice after daughter’s death in treatment center Outside
An undated image of the Anchorage skyline.
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska
Puoch Thuok Puoch
Accused serial rapist in Nebraska has ties to Alaska
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Assembly Chair LaFrance says administration illegally approved sole-source contracts
Anchorage officials scrutinize allegations of Mayor Bronson’s illegal activities

Latest News

Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Storms set off search for survivors, salvageable belongings
Passers-by walk near the 20-foot-high bronze sculpture "The Embrace," a memorial to Dr. Martin...
MLK weekend to feature tributes, commitments to racial equity
FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Under oath, Trump hurled insults at woman who alleges rape
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Missing leopard found at Dallas Zoo after fence ‘intentionally cut’
A new “Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to Disneyland Park in California later this...
New ‘Princess and the Frog’ restaurant coming to Disneyland