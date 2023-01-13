Missing leopard found at Dallas Zoo after fence ‘intentionally cut’

FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a shot of milk from a spray bottle Nov. 5, 2020, in Denver. The Dallas Zoo reported on Jan. 13, 2022, one of their clouded leopards was reported to not be in its habitat, prompting the zoo to close as employees search for it.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:38 AM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DALLAS (Gray News) - The Dallas Zoo announced Friday a clouded leopard that went missing from its habitat earlier in the day has been found.

Zoo officials said on Twitter that Nova the clouded leopard was located near the original habitat

The zoo said the search began when the leopard was not in its habitat when employees checked it Friday morning.

The Dallas Police Department, which assisted with the search and recovery effort, said the leopard was able to escape after its enclosure was tampered with.

“It is our belief that this was an intentional act, so we have started a criminal investigation,” said Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell in a Friday afternoon press conference. “The fence it escaped from was intentionally cut.”

Police and zoo officials said they have reviewed surveillance footage but they haven’t said if there are any potential suspects.

