Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man died after crashing his vehicle into a semi-truck near Palmer on Thursday night.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 26-year-old Sean Doyle, of Anchorage, died in the crash.

“Witnesses stated Doyle’s Subaru lost control and crossed over the yellow line,” troopers wrote. “Drivers were not wearing seatbelts and impairment is not suspected at this time.”

The crash was reported to troopers at 9:21 p.m. at mile 38 of the Glenn Highway near the Matanuska Valley Sportsmen’s gun range. Troopers wrote that the Glenn Highway was closed for approximately three hours during the crash scene investigation.

Troopers and the Palmer Bureau of Highway Patrol responded, and troopers wrote that the BHP has taken over responsibility of the case.

