ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will add 30 minutes to the end of each school day to make-up for five snow days during December’s record snow.

ASD Communications Director MJ Thim said the longer days will begin on Jan. 30 and run through March 9. The decision means bus pick-up times, sports and other after-school activities will be pushed back by half an hour.

“At this point, for after-school activities, we are working with our rental facilities,” said Thim. “We are also working with our other partners to make sure those times are adjusted. Not only for games, but also for practices and other activities that fall under this category.”

In addition to longer days, students will be required to go to school on Feb. 22-24, three days that were originally scheduled for parent-teacher conferences and a professional development day for teachers. Thim said it has not been decided if or when conferences will be rescheduled.

Thim said the district is not anticipating another snow day, but if the weather turns nasty, they are now ready to have students learn from home. The district said remote learning was not an option because students and teachers weren’t prepared. The district had shifted from remote learning and many students didn’t have computers at home. Thim said schools are ready now.

“Our schools are ready to move into that if needed,” said Thim. “And so our plan is, if there is a weather closure situation that would happen between now and the end of this school year, we are going to transition into a remote learning day as opposed to taking a snow day or a delay. We are going to look at remote learning as the first option.”

Thim said the district is still waiting to have their plan approved by the state and the Anchorage School Board, but the district doesn’t foresee any objections. He said it’s important for families to start planning now.

