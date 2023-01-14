Family remembers worker killed while clearing storm debris: ‘He worked hard’

Authorities say a worker in Georgia was killed during storm cleanup this week. (Source: WXIA, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Cody Alcorn
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIA) - A Georgia Department of Transportation worker was killed this week while helping to clear storm debris.

Sean Kornacki, 40, worked for the department as a maintenance department foreman for 16 years.

“He had a good sense of humor. He was a good family man. He worked hard,” Kim Kornacki, the victim’s mother, said.

According to the family, it was Sean Kornacki’s work ethic, that brought him out overnight on Friday as severe weather swept across Georgia.

“He was on-call all the time. He didn’t hesitate,” Kim Kornacki said. “He’d go in and take care of it.”

Sean Kornacki’s mother said her son was up on a fallen tree, trying to cut it up, when the tree fell and landed on top of him, killing him instantly.

“The first thing I said was ‘I’m supposed to go first because I’ve been battling cancer for 10 years,’” Kim Kornacki said.

As she’s been battling cancer, Kim Kornacki said her son never left her side.

“He took care of me, I lived with him for roughly seven years until I got my own place,” Kim Kornacki said.

Sean Kornacki’s mother said her son’s death happened on the anniversary of her own mother’s death.

“It was a bad day,” she said.

But Kim Kornacki said she has comfort knowing that her mom was waiting for her son.

“With her arms wide open, because she loved him so much,” Kim Kornacki said.

Copyright 2023 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated image of the Anchorage skyline.
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
'It's a damn roller coaster. It's a freaking nightmare'--Alaskan mother wants justice after...
‘It’s just a damn roller coaster. It’s a freaking nightmare’: Alaskan mother wants justice after daughter’s death in treatment center Outside
The Anchorage School District has a plan to make up snow days
ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan
Assembly Chair LaFrance says administration illegally approved sole-source contracts
Anchorage officials scrutinize allegations of Mayor Bronson’s illegal activities

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Police: Thieves steal Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s $100K truck
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
Mountain View Elementary debuts family ice rink
Mountain View Elementary debuts community-funded ice rink
Calhoun was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the sheriff said.
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified