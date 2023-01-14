FEMA provides mistranslated Yup’ik and Inupiaq documents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible.

According to a statement by FEMA, the company that wrote the translations, Accent on Languages, has been fired and will be returning a refund for the work done.

“There was no delay of service or impact to FEMA and the state’s recovery mission to help survivors despite the translation error,” FEMA wrote in an emailed statement. “To improve our quality control, we are implementing additional protocols to ensure that this situation doesn’t happen again.”

Residents who opened FEMA paperwork expecting to find instructions on how to file for aid in Alaska Native languages like Yup’ik or Inupiaq instead were reading bizarre phrases.

As reported in an earlier article by The Associated Press, the translated brochures came back with phrases such as “Tomorrow he will go hunting very early, and will (bring) nothing,” and “your husband is a polar bear, skinny.”

While the Yup’ik translations came back as gibberish, the Inupiaq ones came back in the Inuktitut alphabet, which is a language hailing from Northeastern Canada.

Former assistant secretary of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Tara Sweeney, said the incident is characteristic of the “fraud and waste and abuse in the government contracting system when translation services are available here in Alaska by native speakers and not out of California.”

Sweeney said the blunder is detrimental to the Alaska Native community in more ways than one.

“There have been years and years of translations done throughout Alaska by many Alaska Native linguists,” Sweeney said. “And the materials that were distributed by FEMA, certainly are damaging to the work that has been done previously by Alaska Native translators, but also the inability to communicate important information for communities in need, also, is a disservice to Alaska Natives and Alaskan Native communities in need.”

Emily Schwing of KYUK in Bethel originally reported on the mistranslations.

