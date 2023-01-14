“Steady as she goes” heading into the weekend

It's another "split decision" weather weekend with mild temperatures continuing. Mountains see several inches of snow, but only a few snow showers in Anchorage.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:59 AM AKST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside of the nearly one inch of snow that fell in Anchorage on Monday, the past week has been quiet, and noticeably mild. A pleasant start to 2023, indeed. In fact, only three days of the month have seen high temperatures below normal; two of which had readings above 30 degrees on January 1 and 11. The coldest daily high temperature was recorded on January 7 when the mercury topped out at 13 degrees. Temperatures Friday night will generally hold steady in the 20s and then stay there throughout Saturday.

Throughout the weekend, moisture will continue to flow northward out of the Gulf of Alaska, bringing widely scattered areas of rain and snow into Southeast. Temperatures will continue to hover in the lower to mid-forties through the weekend.

As for the rest of Southcentral, the mountains in the eastern Kenai and western Prince William Sound will see the “heaviest” snowfall totals ranging from as little as 6 to as much as 18 inches by late Sunday. A “stronger” storm system will bring a more wide-spread light to maybe moderate snow starting on Martin Luther King, Jr day and ending Tuesday next week.

