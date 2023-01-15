Alaska Railroad commemorates 100th anniversary with print signing event

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad’s long-running print signing event this year put two Interior artists’ work in the spotlight.

Noah Nolywaika, of Nenana, and William “Art” Chase, of North Pole, were selected to commemorate the railroad’s 100th-year anniversary with original pieces. Both were in attendance Saturday with their works for the signing event at the Anchorage Historic Depot, an annual tradition dating back to 1979.

Nolywaika’s “Nenana: Where River Meets Rail and Past Meets Future” was drawn with compressed charcoal, and shows the Nenana station where the Alaska Railroad was completed. There is also a ghostly image of President Warren G. Harding at the top driving in the golden railroad spike for the railroad completion ceremony on July 15, 1923.

Nolywaika is a lifelong Alaskan, born in Fairbanks and raised in a cabin 10 miles north of Nenana.

“This piece I just did is, it’s really exclusively Alaskan history, and I’ve never done that before but I’m thinking it’s probably going to influence my future artworks,” Nolywaika said.

Noah Nolywaika's Nenana: Where River Meets Rail and Past Meets Future (Noah Nolywaika | Alaska Railroad)

Chase created the second piece, an oil painting titled “Alaska Railroad: 100 Years Strong.” The painting features various locomotives from throughout the Alaska Railroad’s history, including Engine No. 1, which sits outside the Anchorage depot, and was the engine Harding was associated with when he drove in the ceremonial spike. On the edges of the painting are older steam-powered engines; in the middle of the painting, more modern, steam-powered and diesel engines are featured.

“I’ve been involved with railroad history all over the country my whole life. Rebuilt a few locomotives here and there. And it’s just a passion, I like machines,” Chase said.

Chase had his art featured previously by the Alaska Railroad in 2007. It was then that he had the idea for a piece that conveyed the history of the Alaska Railroad system.

William "Art" Chase's Alaska Railroad: 100 Years Strong (William "Art" Chase | Alaska Railroad)

John Van Zyle was the first artist to be commissioned for the annual railroad poster program. Since the first painting was made, the tradition has spawned dozens of more prints, now popular collector’s items.

Those that didn’t attend the signing event, and wish to purchase a print, can do so at the Alaska Railroad gift shop or on their website.

