Holland heads to surgery to receive transplant

How to download the Alaska's News Source streaming apps
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man is getting a second opportunity for a heart transplant.

Patrick Holland, who lives with congestive heart failure, missed the short window to receive a transplant in late December due to flights cancelled by bad weather. Now, less than a month later, he is headed into surgery on Sunday for that second chance.

A post late Friday on a Facebook page chronicling his heart transplant journey announced the news.

“We knew it could be sudden. We knew it would generate a slew of emotions,” the post read. “We also knew the second time around wouldn’t be as frantic. As tumultuous.”

Alaska’s News Source confirmed the announcement on Saturday by speaking to Holland directly over the phone.

Earlier this month, Holland relocated to Seattle, close to the hospital where he will be given a new heart. After multiple media outlets reported on the man’s earlier misfortune, readers reached out to Holland, offering him a place to stay while he waits for his new heart.

