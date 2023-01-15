Man arrested after three-hour standoff

A Fairbanks man is in custody after an approximately three-hour standoff with law enforcement.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:36 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A Fairbanks man has been arrested after an approximately three-hour standoff with Fairbanks Police and Alaska State Troopers.

According to a statement from the Fairbanks Police Department, they received a call at 1:04 p.m. Saturday that a man was outside loading a rifle and pointing it at nearby houses and cars passing by. Police identified the person as Aaron Jerome Ludwig, 37. Police say Ludwig entered his residence with the rifle and what looked like a short-barreled shotgun. They say he moved in and out of the house at random times, one time coming outside with a small child.

The child and another adult were assisted out of the house by law enforcement.

Alaska State Troopers’ Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) deployed “less-lethal” gas and Ludwig voluntarily came out of the house. The statement says Ludwig was arrested at about 4:10 p.m. and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

Ludwig was placed under arrest on the charges of reckless endangerment and violating conditions of release. Police say Ludwig was arrested earlier in the week for assault with a knife and under the terms of his release, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

