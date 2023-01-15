Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

By Amanda Alvarado, Alec Sapolin, Brian Koster and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:03 AM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports.

Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.

Martin Muniz, 41, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated murder on Sunday, according to court records.

Police confirmed that Muniz was Angelic Gonzalez’s brother and Miguel Gonzalez’s son. Jayden was his nephew.

“This has been a painful week as we face the devastation caused by another horrific act of gun violence in our city,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement.

Investigators are working to find out the motive.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage School District has a plan to make up snow days
ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750,000 in federal funds investigated
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
Patrick Holland, a 57-year-old transplant candidate, got a call that a new heart was available...
Holland heads to surgery to receive transplant
An undated image of the Anchorage skyline.
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska

Latest News

A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom scuffle with a student...
Teacher on leave after video shows student slammed against table, wall
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
A dead body of a woman is seen under the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory...
Ukraine building suffers deadliest civilian attack in months
A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom scuffle with a student...
Teacher on leave after video shows student slammed against desk, wall