Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports.

Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.

Martin Muniz, 41, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated murder on Sunday, according to court records.

Police confirmed that Muniz was Angelic Gonzalez’s brother and Miguel Gonzalez’s son. Jayden was his nephew.

“This has been a painful week as we face the devastation caused by another horrific act of gun violence in our city,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement.

Investigators are working to find out the motive.

