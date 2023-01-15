‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister

Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
By Sawyer Buccy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday.

Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola.

“Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is my pride and joy, so I intend to take care of her, if she don’t outlive me.”

The ladies proudly display their multiple letters from the Mayor over numerous birthdays on the walls of their home. They also show off letters from their beloved baseball team, the Atlanta Braves. The walls are also covered with the faces of the many people who have played significant roles in their lives.

Out of 20 siblings, Willis and Pecola are the only two sisters left. The ladies have spent the majority of their lives in Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage School District has a plan to make up snow days
ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750,000 in federal funds investigated
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
Patrick Holland, a 57-year-old transplant candidate, got a call that a new heart was available...
Holland heads to surgery to receive transplant
An undated image of the Anchorage skyline.
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska

Latest News

A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom scuffle with a student...
Teacher on leave after video shows student slammed against table, wall
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
A dead body of a woman is seen under the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory...
Ukraine building suffers deadliest civilian attack in months
A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom scuffle with a student...
Teacher on leave after video shows student slammed against desk, wall
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland