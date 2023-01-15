Showers continue across Southcentral through the holiday weekend

Active weather is slowly returning to Alaska.
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey has your weekend weather update.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:03 PM AKST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For only the 3rd time this year, snow fell in Anchorage! As of 4 p.m., 0.7″ of accumulated snow was measured officially in Anchorage, bringing the monthly total up to 2.1″ and the seasonal total to 57.4″.

A series of small storm systems will continue to bring in moisture to Southcentral, while also keeping temperatures 5-10° above normal. This means light snow showers will continue off and on for Anchorage through Tuesday, with a heavier snow/rain mix for the east end of Turnagain Arm, Whittier, and the eastern side of the Kenai Peninsula. Snow is likely for Valdez Sunday, with a wintry mix for Cordova.

We’ll see a break between storm systems mid-week which will allow temperatures to drop closer to normal, in the low 20s during the day and teens overnight, but we’ll see another round of potentially wet weather starting Friday of next week.

Have a great rest of your holiday weekend!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

