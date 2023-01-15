Weather Lab: Homestead Elementary students learn all about clouds
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited the third-grade classes
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:19 PM AKST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week, the Alaska’s News Source Weather Lab visited Homestead Elementary school. These third graders have been working hard this year to learn all about clouds.
They got to share with Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey all they’ve learned so far, and she got to show them what clouds reveal about the atmosphere and how she uses that information to forecast the weather.
You can watch the complete weather lab series here.
