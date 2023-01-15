Weather Lab: Rogers Park students learn how the weather travels the world

These fourth, fifth, and sixth graders knew all about clouds and the tools used to forecast the weather.
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited with the 4th, 5th, and 6th graders at Rogers Park Elementary School during this week's Weather Lab.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:25 PM AKST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s weather lab, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Rogers Park Elementary School in Anchorage. She says it’s obvious these fourth, fifth, and sixth graders have been working hard in science.

The students knew all about clouds and the tools used to forecast the weather. This year, they’ve been studying everything from the water cycle to how Anchorage’s weather compares to the rest of the globe and how the weather impacts ecosystems and watersheds.

Melissa showed them some of the most extreme weather to hit Alaska over the past year and how those storms are created and move around the world.

You can watch the complete weather lab series here.

