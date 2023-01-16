Additional scattered areas of mixed precipitation expected Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system that moved inland over the Alaska Peninsula and Southwest Alaska late Sunday will send a plume of moisture over Southcentral into Monday. Like the previous storm systems this month, the heaviest precipitation, falling as a heavy wet snow, will stay over the Chugach Range.

There will be some areas of precipitation that do make it into the western Kenai Peninsula, the Anchorage bowl, and the lower Mat-Su Valleys. Because this precipitation will be weaker after the trip over the mountains, there is a possibility that light snow may mix with or completely fall as freezing rain or drizzle. This is expected both early Monday morning and again closer toward Monday evening, but much of the day will be rather dry. Any new precipitation will easily slicken things up again on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses, on and off ramps, etc., so do allow for extra time and braking distance.

Temperatures will remain in the 20s over much of the region, with 30s along the Kenai coast and southern Prince William Sound locations.

