Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes

Looking back at 2022 and a year of extreme weather in Alaska.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:13 PM AKST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather in Alaska is often challenge, but 2022 was one of the most extreme we’ve seen. High winds, record rain and snow, avalanches, landslides, floods, and fires, all led to nearly a dozen disaster declarations in the state. In the special presentation, Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes, we look back at the weather roller coaster of 2022 and look ahead to the difficult decisions some communities are now facing to prepare for future extreme weather.

