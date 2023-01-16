Considerable avalanche danger remains for parts of Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The active weather pattern shows no signs of letting up for coastal regions of Alaska, as daily rain and snow will stay in the forecast. While most of the impacts will be felt from Southeast to Southcentral Alaska, we’ll see snow showers as far north as portions of the Northwest Arctic Borough through the day. Many areas will see light accumulations of snowfall outside of the mountains in Southcentral and Southeast.

This active weather pattern is not only keeping daily rain and snow with us, but temperatures continue to remain on the warmer side. Many days have seen afternoon highs nearly 10 degrees above average for Anchorage. This trend of warm and wet conditions will likely stay with us through the remainder of the month.

Meanwhile, further to the north, the North Slope is dealing with the coldest stretch of weather it’s seen in weeks. A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of the Slope, where wind chills have already been as low as minus-50 this morning. With sustained winds out of the northeast through the day, dangerous wind chills will continue to be an issue.

While winds won’t be as strong along the Slope, northeasterly winds could gust as high as 65 mph along the Chukchi Sea, which will lead to areas of blowing snow and bitter cold wind chills. Expect these conditions to continue through Tuesday afternoon.

The big story statewide continues to be the active and stormy weather pattern. While it will keep daily chances of wintry mix around, the biggest concern comes in the form of avalanches. The avalanche threat remains considerable above 2,500 feet for parts of the Chugach Mountains, where unstable snow packs could lead to a human-triggered avalanche.

Use conservative decision-making and exercise caution when heading into the backcountry this week.

Have a safe and wonderful Monday!

