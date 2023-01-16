Martin Luther King Foundation of Alaska hosts celebration in remembrance of MLK Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Martin Luther King Foundation hosted an event Sunday at the Dena’ina Center with the MLK Beloved Community Choir and Gospel Music Association award winner Maranda Curtis performing.

The focus of the event was on Dr. King’s legacy and his importance as a public figure.

“Martin Luther King Jr. became the voice for the global community,” Pastor Kent Redfearn said during a keynote speech. “He was the mediating third party between the traitor and the betrayed in the community.”

The event was full of music as the Beloved Community Choir sang between each speaker’s words.

“Let today be the continuation of bridge-building toward understanding and the beginning of the fall of indifference,” Dr. Kim J. Patterson said. “Let today be the continuation of expanding relationships across cultural and social lines, and the fall of divisive silence.”

The event was hosted by many figures of the various churches in Anchorage, including reverends Dr. Alonzo B Patterson Jr, Dr. Tommy Leonard III, and Michael A. Bunton

“It is so very inspiring to see the Anchorage community and Alaskans from across the state at today’s celebration to renew the ideals of Dr. King and his lifetime commitment to justice and peace, and we must continue his work in everything that we do,” Bridge Builders of Anchorage President Lisa Mounds-Craft said. Mounds-Craft is also the principal of SAVE High School.

Maranda Curtis put a flourishing touch on the event by performing several of her songs with the community choir.

