Skagway police believe 2 weekend deaths are fentanyl-related

SKAGWAY, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were reported dead in the Southeast Alaska community of Skagway over the weekend and police say they are related to fentanyl.

In a press release, Skagway police said that they received a report that someone had died Friday, Jan. 13, and a separate report of an unresponsive male on Jan. 14.

“The outcome of the call resulted in another death that had suspicions of illicit drug use. Through the tragic loss of two community members numerous tips began to come in,” police wrote. “While our hearts and prayers go out to those affected, the Skagway Police Department would like to raise awareness in our community of the dangers of fentanyl and other illicit drugs.”

According to the release, Skagway police seized “a large number of pills that is believed to be Fentanyl” on Jan. 15.

“The investigation is on-going and criminal charges are forthcoming,” police wrote. “The Skagway Police Department is committed to working with the community on stopping the drugs coming into town and helping those who struggle with addiction through various resources and education.”

