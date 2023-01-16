Trailer for Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ is out

The trailer for Judy Blume's "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret" is out now. (Source: Lionsgate Movies via CNN Newsource)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:59 AM AKST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A classic coming-of-age novel written for teens and older children is getting a big screen adaptation this year.

Judy Blume’s “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” hits theaters on April 28.

The story features 11-year-old Margaret as she is raised by a Christian mother and Jewish father. Because of her parents’ interfaith marriage, Margaret doesn’t have a personal affiliation with either religion.

First published in 1970, the book was notable for exploring the themes of religion with young readers, as well as common coming-of-age concepts like sex and relationships.

The film stars Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret and Rachel McAdams as Margaret’s mother, Barbara. Kathy Bates and Benny Safdie costar, and the movie’s score will be composed by Hans Zimmer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Holland, a 57-year-old transplant candidate, got a call that a new heart was available...
Fairbanks man’s heart transplant surgery canceled
Fairbanks Police Department
Man arrested after three-hour standoff
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750K in federal funds investigated
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
An undated image of the Anchorage skyline.
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska

Latest News

Police said Jerrell Powe, a former football player for Ole Miss and the NFL, was arrested and...
Police: Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested on kidnapping charge
Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home
Skagway Police Department officer James Michels holds seized pills.
Skagway police believe 2 weekend deaths are fentanyl-related
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction