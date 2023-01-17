11-year-old son cries during ‘first look’ with his mom on her wedding day

An 11-year-old boy turns the corner to see his mom in her wedding dress for the first time. (Source: @thomasadrianna1 / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:02 PM AKST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (Gray News) – A very special moment between a Florida bride and her 11-year-old son has gone viral.

Wedding makeup artist Adrianna Thomas posted a video to TikTok on Jan. 8 of a “first look” between the bride and her son on the big day.

While details of the wedding and family were kept private, the “first look” moment has amassed more than 7.6 million views on TikTok.

At the wedding in St. Augustine, Florida, the 11-year-old boy – dressed in a suit – turns the corner to see his mom in her wedding dress for the first time.

“You look amazing. You ready to walk me down the aisle?” she asks.

He nods, and then begins crying.

The two share a hug and a kiss, and the bride asks, “Happy tears? You promise?” as she wipes away his tears.

The boy nods and says, “I’m so happy for you.”

“First looks” are a modern tradition in which a bride, fully ready for the wedding, shows herself in her wedding dress to family, friends, or even the groom for the first time ahead of the ceremony. This creates a special private moment for the people involved, allowing for genuine reactions without the pressure of a crowd.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Holland, a 57-year-old transplant candidate, got a call that a new heart was available...
Fairbanks man’s heart transplant surgery canceled
Avalanche derails train south of Girdwood
Avalanche derails train south of Girdwood
Fairbanks Police Department
Man arrested after three-hour standoff
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750K in federal funds investigated
Skagway Police Department officer James Michels holds seized pills.
Skagway police believe 2 weekend deaths are fentanyl-related

Latest News

Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats
Avalanche derails train south of Girdwood
Avalanche derails train south of Girdwood
A former GOP candidate was arrested and accused of orchestrating shootings at Democratic...
Arrest warrant released for ex-GOP candidate Pena
Commercial fishers are standing their ground and keeping their boats tied to the dock, after...
Crabbers wait for higher wages for the Tanner Crabbing season
33rd Alaska Legislative session begins in Juneau
33rd Alaska Legislative session begins in Juneau