6-year-old allegedly assaulted staff members on day of teacher’s shooting

Parts of the school remains closed as the investigation continues. (Source: WTKR/FACEBOOK/ABBY ZWERNER/CNN)
By WTKR staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:16 AM AKST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) - Parts of a Virginia school where a 6-year-old shot a teacher is still closed.

The playground and the parking lot of Richneck Elementary School remain closed this week as police investigate the shooting.

Chief Steve Drew of Newport News police said his officers executed a building clearing just as they would an active shooter situation, recovering children from hiding spots in classrooms.

He said the child allegedly responsible had assaulted two staff members that day.

“There was a faculty member there who was physically restraining him as we walked in,” Drew said. “The child struck her. At that point, we decided to go ahead and take him into custody.”

Drew said a thorough investigation is being done, but there’s still a lot of work to do.

A spokesperson for the school system said the student's backpack was searched right after the tip was received. (CNN, WTVR, ABBY ZWERNER, FACEBOOK, WTKR)

“If there’s any human services or child protective services case files or any interactions with the family, the same things with schools. We’ve asked for records to see if there’s any behavioral issues,” Drew said.

That’s not to mention a series of more interviews still need to be conducted, among them a follow up with the victim, Abby Zwerner, and staff.

“And then one the hardest things is talking the first graders in that class. We are doing that with the help of psychologist,” Drew said.

He said there’s yet to be charges against the parents of the students, and the main goal for right now is to continue collecting data.

“That will all be written up as a package and presented to the Commonwealth Attorney,” he said. “We will look at the facts, the statements, what we have, and then a determination will be made if there’s any possible charges going forward.”

It’s the third violent incident of its kind inside a Newport News school or on school grounds according to police on the peninsula.

The other two shootings were in 2021, one at Heritage High School and another on a basketball court at Menchville High School.

But this latest shooting involves small children.

