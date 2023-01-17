Active weather kicks into high gear by the end of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Active and warm weather has been the headliner for the past several days. While most of the active criteria has been fixated on the gulf coast region, as the weekend approaches we’ll see a better fetch of moisture moving inland. As a result of this, expect daily highs to continue to remain well above average as January draws to a close.

From Southcentral to Southeast Alaska, we’ll hold onto areas of wintry mix throughout the day. While Southcentral will only see isolated areas, the Panhandle is gearing up for widespread precipitation to build in from south to north. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Haines for 4 to 6 inches of snow through the evening hours. Most of the snow will occur along the highway, with lower totals expected in the city.

Wednesday will be fairly quiet across much of the state, as the next area of low pressure looks to slowly build into the Gulf of Alaska by week’s end. It’s this area of low pressure that will bring the best chance for measurable precipitation this week. However, with temperatures remaining well above average, it’s possible we could see areas of wintry mix extend further inland than with previous rounds of weather.

The active weather pattern and warm conditions look to remain for much of the state as January comes to an end. This means it’s likely we’ll see many days where temperatures warm near or above freezing.

Have a safe and wonderful Tuesday!

