Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
By Lex Yelverton
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The celebrations honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday’s federal holiday in his remembrance continue to call for peace, justice, and equality.

The Alaska Black Caucus presented a cultural celebration at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High school. As the first annual “I Have A Dream” solidarity celebration, the event included themes of unity, inclusiveness, and equity, as well as the inspiration and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to the world.

“(This) event is something that’s so needed in this country, even in Alaska,” President and CEO of the Alaska Black Caucus Celeste Hodge Growden said. “It’s is an opportunity to come together as a community in unity, in love, in solidarity to showcase Dr. King’s dream.”

Performers represented many different cultural and community groups across Anchorage — some drumming, dancing, singing, and some reciting portions of the “I have a dream” speech.

“Dr. King wanted us to all celebrate together, and we have the most wonderful, diverse, and beautiful attendance in the room tonight,” NAACP Secretary Cheryl Cox Williams said.

“We have so many different community groups, cultural groups coming out to participate in this program today, just so we can learn from one another and grow as a community together,” Growden added.

The gathering brought people together to honor and celebrate the community, its progress, and its future. Even Star Hunter, Miss Alaska Teen USA 2023, joined the celebration and said that King would be proud of current events.

“You know everybody is knowing his name, learning his name, and everybody is out doing the best that they can and showing their integrity and ambition and why they’re here,” Hunter said.

Many of King’s visions relied on a “principled group of people coming together to solve any social issue, division or struggle,” Growden said, adding that she sees a wider, greater, and more united community come to fruition each day.

“To learn from one another, and to showcase love to each other and to bring our community together because really we are one,” Growden said.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Holland, a 57-year-old transplant candidate, got a call that a new heart was available...
Fairbanks man’s heart transplant surgery canceled
Fairbanks Police Department
Man arrested after three-hour standoff
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750K in federal funds investigated
Skagway Police Department officer James Michels holds seized pills.
Skagway police believe 2 weekend deaths are fentanyl-related
Alaska Weather 2022: A Year of Extremes
Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes

Latest News

Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
A look at the event the Martin Luther King Jr. foundation hosted.
Martin Luther King Foundation of Alaska hosts celebration in remembrance of MLK Day
Attendees gathering to remember those lost to drug addiction.
6th annual candlelight vigil held honoring lives lost to addiction
Anchorage students make most of last day of holiday break
Anchorage students make most of last day of holiday break