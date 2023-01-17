Avalanche derails train south of Girdwood

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska Railroad freight train was derailed early Tuesday morning when it collided with an avalanche field.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to Alaska Railroad External Affairs Director Christy Terry, who said the impact occurred around rail mile 71.5, about three miles southeast of Girdwood.

An avalanche has derailed an Alaska Railroad fright train Jan. 17, 2023. No injuries were...
An avalanche has derailed an Alaska Railroad fright train Jan. 17, 2023. No injuries were reported.(Courtesy Judy McKinley)

Terry said the train was carrying just three crewmembers after departing Whittier just after 1 a.m. Tuesday and was heading north.

While it’s yet unknown when the avalanche itself came down, Terry said the train hit the snow field at 1:58 a.m., derailing the first two locomotive cars and partially derailing a third along the 3,144-foot train.

Terry said the Alaska Railroad is still assessing the situation and making mitigation plans, adding that a timeline to get the track cleared and trains running again is not yet known.

“We plan to begin clean up (Wednesday),” Terry said. “The bulk of clean up will be tomorrow. Due to safety concerns, we’re not going to have railroad crews working outside daylight hours.”

Girdwood Fire and Resuce posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that drivers should expect intermittent delays on the Seward Highway between mileposts 85 and 88 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for DOT avalanche mitigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

