LIVE: Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth title since 2015 when they beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:56 AM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to host the 2022 NBA Finals champions at the White House on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth title since 2015 when they beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the best-of-seven series in June. Finals MVP Stephen Curry is among the players expected to be in attendance.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are scheduled to be there to welcome their home-state team to the White House.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Holland, a 57-year-old transplant candidate, got a call that a new heart was available...
Fairbanks man’s heart transplant surgery canceled
Fairbanks Police Department
Man arrested after three-hour standoff
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750K in federal funds investigated
Skagway Police Department officer James Michels holds seized pills.
Skagway police believe 2 weekend deaths are fentanyl-related
Ray Ward holding a photo of his late father, Grady Ward.
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory

Latest News

Elon Musk is facing a class-action lawsuit involving Tesla stock owners.
Jury selection begins in investor lawsuit against Elon Musk
Mayor says shootings were indeed politically motivated.
Failed candidate facing shooting charges
El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer, en Atlanta, el domingo 15 de...
White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure
A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ of 6 continues