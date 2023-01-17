Downtown Hope Center welcomes volunteers on MLK Jr. Day of service

Downtown Hope Center welcomes volunteers on MLK Jr. Day of service
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Downtown Hope Center opened its kitchen to volunteers on Monday.

For some, preparing food and handing it to homeless Anchorage residents was a first-time experience to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but for others like Nancy DePalma, it’s an important three-times-a-week ritual. DePalma has been volunteering at the center for nearly a full year.

“People need to eat that don’t have access to food, whether it’s a holiday or not,” DePalma said.

The faith-based nonprofit is primarily a shelter for single women, but it also serves a bagged lunch and hot soup to anyone who comes to their door, five days a week. Chef David Sorensen said the program depends on volunteers to feed the large crowds.

“We accomplish making soup and sandwiches for 3-400 people, Monday through Saturday,” Sorensen said. “The volunteers, like I said, are our main workforce. Being a nonprofit, we can’t afford to hire that many people to be able to accomplish this, so they are an integral part of making this work.”

Volunteer coordinator Cherish Hageman said there are lots of opportunities for individuals, even families to volunteer at different times throughout the week.

“I like to work with our volunteers to find what their passion is,” Hageman said. “So if we put someone in the kitchen and they’re not content, we find other ways to help them serve, whether that’s in the clothing room or the shower house, and we have ladies who come do arts and crafts with our shelter guests as well, or leading worship service or anything else like that.”

Hageman said people wishing to volunteer should go to the Hope Center website where they can view different opportunities and sign-up for their preference.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Holland, a 57-year-old transplant candidate, got a call that a new heart was available...
Fairbanks man’s heart transplant surgery canceled
Fairbanks Police Department
Man arrested after three-hour standoff
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750K in federal funds investigated
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
An undated image of the Anchorage skyline.
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska

Latest News

Members of the Senate and House signal they're looking for compromises on education and the PFD
Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD
Alaska Weather 2022: A Year of Extremes
Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes
Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American...
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory
Downtown Hope Center welcomes volunteers on MLK Jr. Day of service
Downtown Hope Center welcomes volunteers on MLK Jr. Day of service
Skagway Police Department officer James Michels holds seized pills.
Skagway police believe 2 weekend deaths are fentanyl-related