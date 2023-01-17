Man dies after being crushed by falling bales of hay

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load...
Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.(Des G/500px/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jimmie Kaska and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:15 AM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A Wisconsin man died after hay bales fell on him Saturday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed on County Highway S after a load of hay bales shifted and fell off a flatbed trailer, crushing him.

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.

Officials did not clarify Robey’s occupation but said he was not the driver of the truck. The 66-year-old driver was uninjured.

No further information was given.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Holland, a 57-year-old transplant candidate, got a call that a new heart was available...
Fairbanks man’s heart transplant surgery canceled
Fairbanks Police Department
Man arrested after three-hour standoff
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750K in federal funds investigated
Skagway Police Department officer James Michels holds seized pills.
Skagway police believe 2 weekend deaths are fentanyl-related
Ray Ward holding a photo of his late father, Grady Ward.
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory

Latest News

Elon Musk is facing a class-action lawsuit involving Tesla stock owners.
Jury selection begins in investor lawsuit against Elon Musk
Mayor says shootings were indeed politically motivated.
Failed candidate facing shooting charges
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
LIVE: Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House
El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer, en Atlanta, el domingo 15 de...
White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure
A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ of 6 continues