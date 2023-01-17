Man gets 3 life sentences for killing wife, in-laws

Jesse Huy sentenced to three consecutive life sentences after murder of wife and in-laws.
By KY3 Staff, Michael Hoffman and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:27 PM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A judge sentenced a Missouri man to three consecutive life sentences for the deaths of his wife and in-laws.

Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Investigators said he killed his spouse, 48-year-old Tonya F. Huy, and her two parents, 71-year-old Ronald L. Koehler and 78-year-old Linda J. Koehler, in March 2021.

Jesse Huy’s confession under questioning from police was played for the judge in court, KY3 reports.

“I got my gun and I shot ‘em all in the head,” Jesse Huy told police. “Then, I shot them all in the head again to make sure they were down.”

Teresa Williamson, the Koehlers’ niece, delivered an impact statement that read in part:

“I will miss Linda and Ron’s willingness to always be there for all of us. That’s what they were doing with Tonya when this arrogant monster made the selfish decision to take their lives.”

Investigators said Jesse Huy called authorities on March 19, 2021, to report he killed three family members inside his home in Strafford, Missouri.

When a dispatcher asked Jesse Huy why he did it, investigators said he responded by saying, “Well, they wouldn’t leave. I’ve been waiting for a week for them to leave. I’ve had enough.”

Huy then told the dispatcher he would not resist deputies when they arrested him.

Investigators said the Koehlers visited to assist Tonya Huy after back surgery. They said Jesse Huy shot them twice while they all sat at a table.

Deputies found a 9 mm handgun they believe was used in the shootings in Jesse Huy’s truck.

